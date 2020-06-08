Former officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance in George Floyd murder case

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minnesota (KTTC) -- Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder for the death of George Floyd, is making his first appearance in court on Monday.

This comes two weeks after George Floyd's death while in police custody. It also comes during a public viewing before Floyd's third and final memorial in Houston, Texas.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, after pressing his knee onto the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes. He is being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, which has the highest custody level in Minnesota.

Chauvin will make a virtual appearance before the Hennepin County District Court at 12:45 p.m. His unconditional bail is set at $1,000,000.

The other three former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J.A. Keung — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 29.