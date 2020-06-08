Grillin’ & Chillin’: Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

Ingredients make four:

Meatloaf mix

1 cup diced green pepper

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. mustard

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 egg

½ cup bread crumbs

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. brown sugar

Optional:

Bacon

Sliced ham

Mushrooms

Assorted cheeses

Equipment:

Cutting board

Sharp knife

Mixing bowl

Outdoor grill at 375-400 degrees

Paper plate

Procedure: