Grillin’ & Chillin’: Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.
Here is a fun recipe to try!
Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf
Ingredients make four:
- Meatloaf mix
- 1 cup diced green pepper
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 tbsp. mustard
- 1 tbsp. hot sauce
- 1 egg
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1 tsp. brown sugar
Optional:
- Bacon
- Sliced ham
- Mushrooms
- Assorted cheeses
Equipment:
- Cutting board
- Sharp knife
- Mixing bowl
- Outdoor grill at 375-400 degrees
- Paper plate
Procedure:
- Combine meatloaf ingredients and mix well
- Form four equal-sized balls
- Form a small hole in the middle and fill with cheese, ham, and mushrooms. Close meatloaf mixture around to form ball
- On cutting boards, lay out bacon and crisscross to form a basket weave
- Set meatloaf ball in middle and wrap bacon around
- Place on indirect heat on grill for about 20-30 minutes until bacon is fully cooked
- Serve with a pile of hobo potato or garlic-roasted hasselbacks