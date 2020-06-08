 Skip to Content

Grillin’ & Chillin’: Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

Recipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf 

Ingredients make four: 

  • Meatloaf mix 
  • 1 cup diced green pepper 
  • 1 cup diced yellow onion 
  • 1 lb. ground beef 
  • 1 tbsp. mustard
  • 1 tbsp. hot sauce 
  • 1 egg 
  • ½ cup bread crumbs 
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt 
  • 1 tsp. black pepper 
  • 1 tsp. granulated garlic 
  • 1 tsp. brown sugar 

Optional:  

  • Bacon
  • Sliced ham
  • Mushrooms
  • Assorted cheeses

Equipment: 

  • Cutting board
  • Sharp knife 
  • Mixing bowl 
  • Outdoor grill at 375-400 degrees 
  • Paper plate

Procedure: 

  • Combine meatloaf ingredients and mix well
  • Form four equal-sized balls 
  • Form a small hole in the middle and fill with cheese, ham, and mushrooms. Close meatloaf mixture around to form ball 
  • On cutting boards, lay out bacon and crisscross to form a basket weave 
  • Set meatloaf ball in middle and wrap bacon around 
  • Place on indirect heat on grill for about 20-30 minutes until bacon is fully cooked 
  • Serve with a pile of hobo potato or garlic-roasted hasselbacks
