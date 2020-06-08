How COVID-19 has impacted Rochester long-term care facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has released new details on how COVID-19 has affected long-term care facilities across the state.

The data was released on Friday after a request from State Senator Karin Housley (R). Before then, MDH had only listed which facilities had confirmed cases, not the number of cases and deaths.

In Olmsted County, eight senior care facilities have reported cases among staff or residents, according to MDH. Here is a full breakdown.

Rochester East Health Services

26 cases

12 among staff

14 among residents

5 resident deaths

Shorewood Senior Campus

8 cases

3 among staff

5 among residents

4 resident deaths

Meadow Lakes Senior Living

7 cases

4 among staff

3 among residents

0 deaths

Charter House

4 cases

All among staff

0 deaths

Cottagewood Senior Communities

3 cases

All among staff

0 deaths

Madonna Towers of Rochester

1 case

Staff member tested positive

0 deaths

Samaritan Bethany

1 case

Staff member tested positive

0 deaths

The Homestead at Rochester