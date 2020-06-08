How COVID-19 has impacted Rochester long-term care facilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has released new details on how COVID-19 has affected long-term care facilities across the state.
The data was released on Friday after a request from State Senator Karin Housley (R). Before then, MDH had only listed which facilities had confirmed cases, not the number of cases and deaths.
In Olmsted County, eight senior care facilities have reported cases among staff or residents, according to MDH. Here is a full breakdown.
Rochester East Health Services
- 26 cases
- 12 among staff
- 14 among residents
- 5 resident deaths
Shorewood Senior Campus
- 8 cases
- 3 among staff
- 5 among residents
- 4 resident deaths
Meadow Lakes Senior Living
- 7 cases
- 4 among staff
- 3 among residents
- 0 deaths
Charter House
- 4 cases
- All among staff
- 0 deaths
Cottagewood Senior Communities
- 3 cases
- All among staff
- 0 deaths
Madonna Towers of Rochester
- 1 case
- Staff member tested positive
- 0 deaths
Samaritan Bethany
- 1 case
- Staff member tested positive
- 0 deaths
The Homestead at Rochester
- 1 case
- Staff member tested positive
- 0 deaths