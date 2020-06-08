Minneapolis Police Department ordered to make changes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR), a Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order that requires the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to make several enforcement policy changes.

The order is part of a larger civil rights investigation by MDHR into MPD. MDHR filed the proposed order with the court on Friday. It was signed Monday.

If MPD does not comply with the order, it could face penalties from the court.

The changes MPD must make are:

Ban the use of all neck restraints and choke holds.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must report while still on scene if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must intervene by verbal and physical means if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Only the Police Chief or the Chief’s designee at the rank of Deputy Chief may approve the use of crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds, during protests and demonstrations.

The Police Chief must make timely and transparent discipline decisions for police officers as outlined in the order.

Civilian body worn camera footage analysts and investigators in the City’s Office of Police Conduct Review have the authority to proactively audit body worn camera footage and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department.

MDHR commissioner Rebecca Lucero first announced the investigation into MPD on June 2.