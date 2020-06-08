Minneapolis reform plan would require insurance for officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Several advocacy groups are presenting their own recommendations to reform law enforcement in Minneapolis, a day after the majority of the City Council signaled support for abolishing the police department.

Minnesota's Council on American-Islamic Relations, two Black Lives Matter chapters and the Minneapolis nonprofit Communities United Against Police Brutality were among the groups that gathered Monday at the site of the burned Third Precinct station.

They're presenting more than 40 recommendations to change policing, including requiring officers to carry their own professional liability insurance.

In addition, they want an independent agency to investigate and prosecute critical incident involving police, and mandatory psychological testing for officers.

By AMY FORLITI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press