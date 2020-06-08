Minnesota reports 338 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 11 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the state COVID-19 death toll to 1,197, health officials said. MDH said 955 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that 338 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 114 of the new cases were reported in Hennepin County, and the next largest total was 46 cases reported in Ramsey County.

A total of 28,224 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 2,973 health care workers, MDH reported.

Health officials said 23,657 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

About 354,226 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, MDH said.

The Department said 452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 198 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. The largest number of COVID-19 patients MDH has reported hospitalized in the ICU at one time was 263 on May 30.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

