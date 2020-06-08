Rochester YMCA launches essential item drive to benefit area families

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many area families are still struggling to meet basic needs. The Rochester Area Family YMCA is trying to lend a helping hand.

The organization launched their "Essential Supply" drive Monday in light of ongoing pandemic and the recent traumatic events including rioting and looting in Minneapolis.

The Rochester Community YMCA is further expanding our efforts to provide and gather most critical supplies requested by... Posted by Rochester Area Family YMCA on Sunday, June 7, 2020

The YMCA has partnered with Family Service Rochester to gather items like deodorant, baby wash, diapers and formula.

Locally, the need is greatest for items like baby wash, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent.

In Minneapolis, there is a high demand for items like baby diapers and wipes, baby food and formula, face masks and toilet paper. These items will be distributed to the Hiawatha YMCA.

"This was an unprecedented thing that just happened suddenly, and now all of a sudden we are all coming together to help each other out with these most basic needs," Rochester Area Family YMCA Executive Director Virginia Kaczmarek said. "Who knows how long it be until life starts to go back to work and where folks can start taking care of themselves."

Kaczmarek says the donations so far at the Hiawatha YMCA have been moving quickly and they can barely remain stocked.

People can drop off donations in the boxes outside the doors of the Rochester Area YMCA 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.