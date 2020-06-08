Sewer projects in downtown Rochester mean new traffic challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several new construction projects around Rochester got underway Monday, meaning travel will be challenging, especially downtown.

Most of the public projects downtown are related to improving the sewer system.

"This section of Broadway is closed from Civic Center Drive to 1st Street Northeast/Northwest," said Megan Moeller with the Rochester Public Works Department. "And there is other closures on the sides of Broadway further down south."

City officials say the full closure from vehicle traffic makes it easier to get the project done quickly.

"The fastest way to do this work and the most cost effective way of doing this work is to close this road, curb to curb so we can open it all up," said Moeller. "These utilities are quite old and so the record keeping of where exactly they are isn't the same back then as it is now."

There will also be signs in place to direct traffic detours and for businesses impacted by the road work. Owners are concerned about a loss of business due to the construction, especially after recently being able to reopen with the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions.

"We've been doing just quite well and we were happy right up till we got word the other day they're going to be closing our street off now and that is really going to set us back again," said antique dealer Evelyn Minnaert.

"So our project managers are working with business owners and property owners along this stretch here about access to their property and making sure their customers can get to them," said Moeller.

"The engineer said he would see to it that they would put signs up all over for us," said Minnaert.

Business owners have been able to adjust to other projects around downtown.

"It's been a little trickier to get to us from establishments like the hotels and what not, but we're doing really well with traffic in general," said Stacy Brambrink, Chester's Kitchen and Bar assistant general manager.

The closure on Broadway is scheduled to continue through August 8th.

For additional information about the various construction projects and detours, click here.