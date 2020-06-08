Thousands of LA protesters won’t be charged over curfew

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors say they won't charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other police orders.

The city has made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice.

The city attorney said Monday he will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who were cited. District Attorney Jackie Lacey says she won't file charges in misdemeanor cases.

Los Angeles police and county sheriff's deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.

The vast majority of citations were for violating curfew or failing to obey officers orders to disperse.

By BRIAN MELLEY and JOHN ANTCZAK