Very warm, then very wet weather to start our week

Windy and hot today

Gusty winds are working to pull in some very warm air from the south today as we start the workweek with some hot, humid weather. Look for mostly sunny skies working with those winds that will reach 30 miles per hour at times to warm temperatures into the low and mid-90s by the afternoon and heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s when adding in the extra humidity in the air.

Tropical rainfall possible Tuesday

A storm system and its cold front from the west will interact with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal that will be gliding up the Mississippi Valley to bring showers and thunderstorms through our Tuesday. The rich, moisture-laden air associated with Cristobal will set the stage for excessive rainfall for much of the region and many of our local counties to the east of Rochester have been placed in a Flash Flood Watch effective Tuesday afternoon and evening. A couple of inches of rainfall will be possible Tuesday with additional rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing the overall totals to four inches for parts of the area. Localized flash flooding will be possible and river levels may rise over the next several days from the runoff. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Windy, damp Wednesday

Lighter showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday on the backside of the storm system with strong, gusty northwest winds ushering in cooler air. Those winds will occasionally reach 45 to 50 miles per hour throughout the day with high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Cooler, drier end of the week

Aside from an isolated thunderstorm or two Thursday, we'll enjoy a brighter, drier day with mild temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon hours. Wind will still be fairly breezy, occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour in the wake of the storm system that will have brought rain to our area in the first half of the week.

A terrific weekend

High pressure will settle in from Canada for the weekend, bringing cool sunshine with dry air while rain chances will be forced out of the region for several days. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid-70s from Friday through Sunday.