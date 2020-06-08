Wall Street tilts higher again on hopes for economy

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, bringing it back within 5.2% of its record set in February.

Optimism is strengthening that the worst of the coronavirus-induced recession may have already passed after a surprisingly encouraging report on the U.S. jobs market on Friday.

States across the country and even New York City are beginning to gradually reopen their economies.

Investors will be watching reports this week to see if Friday's jobs report was a true inflection point in the economy's long road back to a full recovery or just an aberration.

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer