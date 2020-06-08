What role does a city council play in dismantling a police force?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been two weeks since the outcry for change sounded off across the nation, in the name of George Floyd.

Since then, the city of Minneapolis has taken huge steps to look at police reform. One of those steps, Minneapolis City Council members intent on dismantling the city's police force.

"No Justice, no peace," chants heard across the country in lieu of George Floyd's death.

In the quest for real systemic change to policing, a new chant is being heard.

"Defund, Demilitarize, Abolish," a chant heard at a protest in Rochester Saturday.

Sunday, nine of the 13 Minneapolis City Council members vowed to make that change.

"We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety," said Lisa Bender, Minneapolis City Council President.

Rochester City Councilman Michael Wojcik

We asked Rochester City Council Member Michael Wojcik, what role city council members have to make a change like that.

"When you control those purse strings you are able to direct some of the change," Wojcik said.

About $35 million of the annual tax levy in Rochester is allocated for public safety.

Wojcik said, Rochester doesn't have the same problem Minneapolis has with a "completely dysfunctional organization." However, he also said there always room for change.

"I want to increase the amount of listening we are doing to communities of color within the city," Wojcik stated. Adding, "We do want to stay ahead of this and we want to be responsive to the people who are telling us to look at the situation in different ways. I think the council will continue to do that."

One way Rochester community members can voice their concerns is at public meetings held by the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Committee.

The members are appointed by the city council and meet the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m.