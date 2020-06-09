COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Rochester family hasn’t seen loved one in long term care facility in months

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has restricted many families from seeing their loved ones who are living in long term care facilities.

Those in person visits have been banded for months, and it's taking a toll, especially when conditions like Alzheimer's disease are involved.

We spoke with a Rochester family dealing with that very situation.

Sharon Kueker watches the state COVID-19 briefings hoping to learn when long term care facilities can allow visitors again, but is disappointed that it's a subject rarely brought up.

Kuerer feels frustrated right now. It's been more that three months since she's seen her husband of 60 years, Clint Kuerer.

"It's been a huge void," said Kuerer. "And recently he said to me 'Will I ever see you again?' and that's a heart breaker to hear someone ask you that."

And because Clint has Alzheimer's, staying in contact remotely hasn't been easy.

"Talking to him on the phone, on FaceTime or something, sometimes he's really with it and sometimes he's not," said Tracy Volk, Clint and Sharon Kuerer's daughter. "And you just wonder what's going through his mind. Alzheimer's is a nasty disease and I just can't wait to see him."

"I visited Clint at least five days a week," said Kuerer. "I usually took two days off to do housework and do my grocery shopping, now I have seven days to do that and I'm tired of house work. I want to see my husband and I can't."

Kuerer reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) about the state's plan to reopen long term care facilities. She heard back last week.

"They do have a criteria for state leaders," said Kuerer. "Before opening up they're considering case status in the communities; case status in the nursing home; adequate staffing; access to adequate testing; universal source control, that would be masking and hand hygiene; access to PPE; and also local hospital capacity."

The family is worried that if visiting restrictions continue too long, Clint won't remember his family.

"I'm hoping for when we do get to finally go see him, I just hope he remembers us," said Volk. "That's the big thing."

MDH said it's reviewing the visitation guidelines, but no date has been set for revisions. Click here, to view the guidelines.