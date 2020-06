NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 55th Avenue Northeast and Viola Road.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy told KTTC he anticipated transport via helicopter.

Mayo One, Mayo Ambulance, Rochester and Eyota Fire and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

