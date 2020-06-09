Farmington teen drowns in Lake Byllesby

NEAR CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 17-year-old drowned in Lake Byllesby Monday night.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 p.m. Garrett Berg of Farmington jumped off a cliff and into the lake.

Deputies said a second teen then immediately jumped in and landed on Berg, who did not surface afterwards.

A dive team recovered his body around 8:15 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed through crossing private property. Deputies said they removed 30 people from the area earlier that day.

The Southeast Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, and an autopsy is being performed as the investigation continues.