Flash Flood Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR
EASTERN HOWARD…WINNESHIEK…WINONA AND FILLMORE COUNTIES…
At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing in the
warned area. Law enforcement reports isolated roads impacted by
water. Flooding is expected to increase through 9 pm as 1-2 more
inches of rain falls. More widespread flash flooding is expected
through 9 pm.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Decorah, Cresco, Preston, Goodview, St. Charles, Rushford, Lewiston,
Harmony, Calmar, Ossian, Mabel, Lanesboro, Stockton, and Fountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles and flooding is very hard to see at night.
Stay home if not in an emergency.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR