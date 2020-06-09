Flash Flood Statement until TUE 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR

EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 750 PM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding. Many

roads near the city of Fayette had water covering them. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

The rain is coming to an end and an improvement in the flooding is

expected as the evening continues. However, it will take some time,

be very careful driving tonight. Rivers and creeks are on the rise!

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West Union, Fayette, Elgin, Clermont, Arlington, Stanley, Wadena,

Eldorado, and Highways 3 And 187.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED