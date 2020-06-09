Flash Flood Watch Today and Tonight

"Cristobal" brings heavy rain today

We're bracing for some heavy rainfall today as the storm system that was once Tropical Storm Cristobal marches northward, moving up the Mississippi Valley and toward our area. Clouds will thicken this morning with light showers developing in the midday hours as the storm system crosses Iowa and moves toward southwestern Wisconsin. Heavy rainfall is expected to develop in the early to mid-afternoon with up to an inch of rainfall by the evening commute. Even heavier rainfall is possible in the early evening. While severe weather isn't necessarily expected, a few storms could potentially produce tornadoes as there is going to be a lot of wind shear associated with the storm system. Otherwise, heavy rainfall is the primary concern this afternoon and evening and a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 1:00 this afternoon until 7:00 AM Wednesday. Rainfall totals of two to four inches will be possible across the area, potentially leading to urban flooding, mudslides, and washouts of roads and highways.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s early in the afternoon before rain cools temperatures a bit later on.

Windy and damp Wednesday

Winds will become stronger later this evening as the remnants of Cristobal pull away to the northeast and showers will taper off by midnight. Look for overnight lows in the upper 50s with northwest winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour. We'll have periods of light rain developing in the morning, lingering through the early to mid-afternoon Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This shower activity will be the product of a weaker storm system that will move in from the west. Things will feel even cooler than the upper 60s tomorrow as northwest winds will gust to 35 miles per hour at times.

Isolated showers Thursday

A disturbance riding behind the departing storm system will bring a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Otherwise, we'll have sunshine throughout most of the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a gusty west breeze.

Mild sunshine this weekend

Friday looks bright and pleasant as high pressure from the Plains drifts into the region. Expect sunshine, lighter winds, and high temperatures in the lower 70s to round out the workweek.

The weekend forecast is looking sunny and tranquil with mild temperatures and low humidity levels in our weather picture. High temperatures will be at or slightly below the seasonal standards with low to mid-70s expected.