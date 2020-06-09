Flood Warning from TUE 9:02 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDT

Flood Warning from TUE 9:02 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winneshiek County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…
Southwestern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…
Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…
* Until 600 AM CDT Wednesday.
* At 859 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding over some
roads and fields continuing in the warned area. Creeks and streams
were rising and some were out of their banks. While flooding is
improving, several hours will be needed to route the 4 to 6 inches
of rain that fell this aftenroon and evening.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard,
Hawkeye, Lawler, Arlington, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Protivin,
Waucoma, Stanley, Wadena, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia and Jackson
Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&