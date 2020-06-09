GEORGE FLOYD BURIAL: Looking back at the last two weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been 14 long days of pain for George Floyd's loved ones. We've seen 14 long days of outcry from the nation for real systemic change to policing.

This began for the country on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. For most, it's a day to celebrate and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, a holiday.

That evening, Minneapolis Police officers responded to a forgery in progress on 38th and Chicago.

Sometime during the arrest process, the situation escalated. Video shot of that arrest ignited a firestorm of outrage.

It showed a now former police officer with his knee on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, ultimately leading to his death.

By the next night, anger began spilling onto Minneapolis streets. Buildings were set on fire, and the resulting smoke cast a shadow across the Twin Cities. It continued for several days before quieting down.

Other protests erupted across the country and around the world.

State and local leaders have since promised change.

A series of memorials to honor Floyd's memory began in Minneapolis last week Thursday. It continued in North Carolina over the weekend and ended in Texas Tuesday. He was laid to rest next to his mother. Floyd called for her as he took his last breaths.