George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried

HOUSTON (AP) -- The black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice will be buried in Houston on Tuesday.

His body will be carried home in a horse-drawn carriage and will be laid to rest next to his mother.

George Floyd was 46 when he was killed May 25 as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck as the dying man cried out for his mother.

Floyd's death sparked international protests and drew new attention to police treatment of African Americans in the U.S.

His funeral will be private. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press