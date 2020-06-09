`He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd

HOUSTON (AP) -- Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, the black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

After emotional tributes from Floyd's family, a song from Ne-Yo, a recorded message from Joe Biden and a eulogy from the Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd's golden casket was carried on the shoulders of pall bearers out of Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

Many in the family section of the church held out their hands in the direction of the casket as it departed, as the hymn "I Shall Wear a Crown" rang through the church. Others held up their phones to film it.

The more than 500 face-masked mourners in the congregation for the four-hour service included actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, and J.J. Watt of the NFL's Houston Texans.

Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother.

The service and upcoming burial bring to a close nearly a week of memorials and remembrances of Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis inspired protests around the world.

Floyd was 46 when he was killed May 25 as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck as the dying man cried out for his mother.

Floyd's death sparked international protests and drew new attention to police treatment of African Americans in the U.S. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday.

By JUAN A. LOZANO, NOMAAN MERCHANT and ADAM GELLER Associated Press