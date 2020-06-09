Heavy rain threat continues tonight

Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to bring the threat of widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday night. This could lead to flash flooding concerns in some areas. We could see rainfall rates reaching near 1-2" per hour in some spots.

A "Flash Flood Watch" continues for all areas in green until 7 a.m Wednesday morning. If you come across a road that is covered in water, remember "turn around, don't drown". If you do spot roadways with standing water, feel free to let us know at weather@kttc.com or our social media pages!

Most areas to the east of I-35 can expect a heavy dose of rainfall. Rainfall accumulations could be between 2-4" with some localized amounts reaching 4"+ this evening. Severe weather does not appear to be a major concern for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Heavy rain is expected until around 9-10 p.m this evening for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Showers will linger into the overnight hours with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected along a cold front Wednesday afternoon. The second round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday are not expected to be severe.

Winds will be a problem Wednesday afternoon though. Winds will be sustained out of the west-northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30-40 mph at times.

Be safe on the roads tonight!

Nick