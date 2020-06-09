Minnesota reports 307 more COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 307 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 28,523 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,006 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials reported that 24,221 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 360,991 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, MDH reported.

The Department also reported in Tuesday's update that 20 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Thirteen of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said.

Health officials reported that 1,217 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 968 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said 455 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 199 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's two more people hospitalized not in the ICU than MDH reported on Monday, and one more person hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

