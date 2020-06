ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- A man was injured in a shooting in Southeast Rochester on Monday night.

According to Rochester Police, it happened in the area of 5th Street and 4th Avenue Southeast around 8 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was hit in the foot with one round.

Police said he was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.