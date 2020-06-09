POLICE REFORM: RPD prepares to make changes with guidance from mayor and oversight committee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Among police departments across the country looking to see if they need to make policy changes, Rochester is also looking in the mirror.

Led by Mayor Kim Norton, the Rochester Police Oversight Committee is looking at three policies to begin with: the use of force, handcuffing and restraining and standards of conduct. As you might expect, opinions were divided.

"I know that we're at a time where these recommendations will be taken but in the past it feels like our voices weren't heard," said commissioner Rebeca Sedarski.

The committee is looking to change that, starting with addressing the use of head and neck restraints by police officers.

"Currently it's in our policy only for a violent encounter with an aggressive individual," said Chief Jim Franklin of RPD.

That is no longer that case. Chief Franklin changed the policy mid-meeting. RPD will only use those kinds of restraints in a deadly force situation. Some commissioners are wondering if that change goes far enough.

"Doesn't address part of it. We saw with Eric Gardner and George Floyd. The men were handcuffed so they were already restrained by handcuffs," said commissioner William Jordan, who thinks the policy leaves room for a gray area.

He would prefer that type of restraint banned altogether. Other commissioners disagree with Jordan, as does RPD Captain John Sherwin.

"Highly effective control that's done safely. If our ability to train in that technique is taken away by banning the policy, then we limit the options that officers can use in a situation that may progress to a deadly force situation," said Captain Sherwin.

The low number of complains against RPD was also addressed. Commissioners argue that the lower numbers are because the process for making a complaint is difficult according to what they have heard from Rochester residents.

"I want people to complain because unless people do complain, we don't know what we're doing wrong. We don't know what we need to tweak and what we could be doing better," said Sandra Ewing, RPD professional standards manager.

Mayor Norton says training officers to be better aware of cultural differences in the community could help.

"So that when you need to make that call for help or when you're faced with a tough situation, the relationship is already built, the understanding is already there and the outcomes can be better," said the mayor.

While many in Minneapolis want a complete overhaul of how policing is done there, Norton thinks reform is all that is needed in Rochester but warns it must be done urgently.

"We're moving at a faster pace because the community calling for it and our community deserves it," said Norton.

In the meantime, the oversight committee has 30 days to review the first three policy changes and get back to the mayor with recommendations. At least one commissioner says changes should also not be done without community input.