RE-OPENING: Businesses set to resume Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota is set to loosen COVID-19 related restrictions for some businesses and allow others to re-open Wednesday. Restaurants and bars can now allow indoor dining of up to 50% capacity with social distancing still in place. Barbershops, salons, and tattoo parlors, as well as places of worship will also be allowed to have 50% indoor capacity.

Other businesses will be allowed to open for the first time since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shut down non-essential businesses on March 17th.

Recreational indoor entertainment venues like museums, bowling alleys, and arcades will be allowed to open at 25% capacity.

Sporting events, concerts and theaters can also open at that capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers will reopen at 25% capacity according to the updated Stay Safe MN Plan.

There is a maximum capacity of 250 people for all venues.

Businesses we spoke with say they've been preparing since the closure for reopening and that it's been a long three months.

"We had to shut down in March. [It was] kind of weird, being a 24 hour gym we never shut the doors, shut the lights off so having to shut down for our members was kind of tough," says Anytime Fitness of Rochester Owner Matthew Jewison.

Gyms have to take extra precautions when reopening due to people touching all of the equipment. Jewison says that the club has stocked up on hand sanitizer and CDC approved cleaning products. They've even added other measures.

Jewison says, "We keep people 6 feet apart, we have to keep it 25% capacity, we moved all our cardio equipment so you know that stuff where you're going to have people breathing a little bit heavier, we've had to move that to keep things safe."

But for gym goers and the staff, their way of life can return to the new normal.

"For working out, this is a big outlet for people. It's big for health and wellness, it's big for mental health, and just a sense of community," Jewison added.

The question remains of how many clients will be ready to return so soon to the gyms? The Rochester Athletic Club is using a reservation system and General Manager Brent Frueh is optimistic.

"There's been a lot of excitement. Obviously, we've had members that aren't quite comfortable coming back yet or aren't quite ready for a reservation system and we understand that, but the response has been overwhelmingly supportive from our staff and our members," Frueh noted.

Restaurants are also happy to be getting a lift. The last three months haven't been as busy.

"We've had some really good nights too but it's not like what we were when we were open," says Cheri Moore, General Manager of Broadway Bar & Pizza.

She and her staff were excited to learn about the indoor dining allowance.

"I honestly thought it was going to be 25% so I'm really grateful for the 50. We have a plan laid out and I think we're going to be able to pull it off really well. So, yeah we were really ecstatic, the whole staff was."