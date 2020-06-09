River Flood Warning from WED 5:15 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 5:15 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winneshiek County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Turkey River at Spillville.
* from late tonight to Thursday afternoon.
* At 7:30 PM Tuesday the stage was 4.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue
to rise to near 10.5 feet. The river will fall below
flood stage by Wednesday evening.
&&