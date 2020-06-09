River Flood Warning from WED 5:15 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Turkey River at Spillville.

* from late tonight to Thursday afternoon.

* At 7:30 PM Tuesday the stage was 4.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue

to rise to near 10.5 feet. The river will fall below

flood stage by Wednesday evening.

