Walz asks Minnesotans to participate in moment of silence to honor George Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is asking Minnesotans participate in a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of George Floyd's funeral.

Starting at 11 a.m., Walz is asking Minnesotans to remain silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in Houston, Texas.

George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Video circulated online showing Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd pleaded for air. Chauvin and the three other officers involved have since been arrested and charged.

“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” Walz said in a news release. “We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive.”