2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

(KTTC) -- The Iowa State Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are heartbroken we can’t be together this August. We tirelessly analyzed all the unique traditions at the Iowa State Fair and believe it will be safer given the current COVID-19 situation," the Fair announced on Wednesday.

This is the first time the Fair has been canceled since World War II.

This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0 — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) June 10, 2020

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but please know our decision was based on keeping you safe and healthy so we can be together next year," the Fair wrote. See the full announcement here.

Those who purchased tickets can keep them for 2021 or will receive an email with instructions on how to get a refund or gift the money to the Fair within the next 30 days, the Fair said.