“It’s good to be back” area gyms reopen with increased safety guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Northgate Health Club is owned by Dan Hoffman and his wife Ronaele. After 85 days of being closed, their members stood outside the door before it opened Wednesday at 5 a.m.

"I remember when Ronaele locked the doors on March 16th at 10 p.m." Hoffman said. "It's good to be back and see everyone."

Hoffman greeted members as they walked in, giving them a ceremonial "elbow touch" as 80s music played loudly throughout the gym. A new chapter started. Masked members made their way to their respective locker rooms before dispersing to areas of their choice. Many were not shy about getting into the pool almost immediately .

One member said it felt like "Christmas morning" as he walked through the turnstile, after he got his temperature taken.

Requiring everyone to have their temperature taken upon entering the building is just one change the gym has adopted. Others include social distancing and wearing masks when not exercising.

Hoffman said he's kept in touch with some of his members during the lockdown.

"A gentleman asked me to call him. He's been a member for a while and he told me for 28 minutes why the gyms should be open," Hoffman said. "He just walked in and he said he has muscle atrophy which means his muscles are deteriorating because he hasn't been exercising. He actually had a fall this morning, so he is really glad to be back."

Hoffman and Ronaele were both up until the early morning hours reactivating memberships and getting the gym ready.