AP Exclusive: Police officers’ personal info leaked online

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning police departments across the country that the personal information of officers is being leaked online amid demonstrations across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd and others.

The unclassified intelligence document obtained by The Associated Press warns that the "doxxing" could lead to attacks by "violent opportunists or domestic violent extremists" or could prevent law enforcement officials from carrying out their duties.

Multiple high-ranking police officials in a number of cities, including Washington, Atlanta, Boston and New York have had their personal information shared on social media, including their home addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.