Fed to keep providing aid and sees no rate hike through 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Confronted with an economy gripped by recession and high unemployment, the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it expects to keep its key short-term interest rate near zero through 2022.

The Fed also said it will keep buying about $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.

The central bank's key short-term rate influences a range of loans, including for homes, autos and credit cards.

Keeping it pegged at nearly zero could make it easier for consumers and businesses to borrow and spend enough to sustain an economy depressed by the coronavirus.

