Fire does extensive damage to Cascade Township home

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Fire Department says a blaze Tuesday night extensively damaged a Cascade Township home.

According to a news release from RFD, the fire ignited at the two story property on the 500 block of Lowry Court a little before 8 o'clock.

Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from at least one window the 2nd story. They were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes of arriving.

Nobody was injured. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Along with the fire damage, there is also water damage throughout the house.