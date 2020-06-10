Iowa governor eases virus rules on bars, restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses will be able to pack in more customers beginning Friday under a proclamation Gov. Kim Reynolds says reflects a decline in the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly three weeks after Reynolds allowed such businesses to open with a 50% capacity limit, she announced Wednesday plans to end the restrictions as long as establishments practice social distancing and ensure additional hygiene practices.

Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers also may open if they follow public health guidance.

The governor eased restrictions as state health data showed an increase of seven deaths and about 340 cases since Tuesday.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press