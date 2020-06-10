NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

(AP) -- NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

NASCAR says the Confederate flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace, the lone black driver in the sport, called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. Wallace says there's no place for it.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer