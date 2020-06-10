PHASE III: Gov. Walz reacts to reopening, looks ahead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wednesday marked the beginning of Phase III of the Minnesota Stay Safe Plan, which is impacting a wide variety of businesses. Gov. Tim Walz sounded optimistic about having more businesses be able to open. He started off his news conference on the subject thanking them.

"I want to take a moment and thank those businesses and thank Minnesotans, the restaurants, the gyms, the entertainment venues. A lot of studies have been done certainly in recent weeks, showing the number of lives that were saved by the stay at home orders, but those stay at home orders did come at a cost and that was an economic cost to those businesses," said Walz.

He also recognized that in other states, the loosening of restrictions did not mean customers immediately returned.

"I'm looking at the economies of some of these states and the thing that's a challenge is, just because they opened up doesn't mean the businesses came back. We're still seeing it's that trust piece of it," Walz said.

With Phase III, Minnesota has more businesses open at higher capacity than a lot of states according to the governor, including New York and Texas.

"When we look across the country, Minnesota is certainly in the upper half of things that are open and it's easy for us to forget that there's been no activity at all in New York until today," said Walz. "Zero in many of these states."

Walz even noted that the pandemic feels like "it has plateaued." Which could lead to more things opening in Phase IV such as youth sports and camps, as well as professional sports without an audience. Walz noted that if Minnesota continues to see the trend in coronavirus cases continue on its current pace, the state could set a goal of entering Phase IV by July 4th.

He also cautioned that taking the next steps in the reopening process doesn't mean the pandemic is simply over.

"The pandemic is far from over. It's at a new phase, our phase in term of economics but it is a new phase of us trying to maintain social distancing, trying to wear masks," says Walz.