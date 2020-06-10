POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY: Call for change to police departments are being heard all over

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following the death of George Floyd, the outcry for police departments across the country to change how they use force is growing, especially when it comes to people of color.

Cities like Minneapolis and Houston have already banned choke holds and restraints, but the call remains for more to be done.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

The first step Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is taking is to withdraw from contract negotiations with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the union representing officers in the department.

The chief said there needs to be more transparency and flexibility for true reform.

Also Wednesday, the call for change rang out in our nation's capitol.

George Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd

"Yesterday we laid him to rest. That was the hardest thing I ever had to do," Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother said.

Philonise testified before Congress Wednesday morning pleading to be heard. "George called for help he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now," he said. Adding, he wants the pain to stop, and asking Congress to "stop us from being tired."

That call is for real systemic change to police use of force. It's a call Minneapolis is already taking very seriously, both at the city council level and in the department itself.

"So for the first time in history of policing we here in Minneapolis will have an opportunity to use real time data and automation to intervene officers who are engaged in problematic behavior," Arradondo said.

The new system will be in collaboration with benchmark analytics and will hold officers accountable and allow for reviews to take place more frequently.

"Communities are crying out and they've been doing it certainly with Mr. Floyd's death,but decades before that. We must do better, we have to do better," Arradondo stated.

Leaders are saying the time to make a change is now.

"History is being written now, I'm determined to make sure that we are on the right side of history," Arradondo said.

"On the heels of tragedy of George Floyd's murder , on the heels of COVID-19 decimating our economy we are given an opportunity to change those structures to change them in a way that makes a difference," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.