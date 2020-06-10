Recapping Cristobal and quiet weather ahead

Recap of Cristobal:

Tropical Depression Cristobal will go into the record books as the "FIRST" known tropical cyclone to directly impact the state of Minnesota (records date back to 1900). Tropical systems have impacted our weather patterns before, but normally they provide more moisture in the atmosphere over the Midwest and not track directly into the upper Midwest. According to the analyses done by the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Cristobal's track made it farther northwest than any other named tropical cyclone in the past 120 years. To keep the records going, Cristobal was the "FIRST" named tropical cyclone to have the eye of the storm pass through the state of Iowa.

Tropical Depression Cristobal brought a wide range of rainfall totals to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Most areas to the east of I-35 saw a range of 1-5" of rainfall Tuesday afternoon/evening. The heaviest amounts of rain fell through Winneshiek, Fillmore, and Winona counties. Rainfall amounts ranged from 3-5" through these three counties. Flooding and mudslides were reported near Lanesboro in Fillmore County Tuesday evening.

Windy Weather Wednesday:

Strong northwesterly winds impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts reached near 30-35 mph in some areas with sustained winds around 10-20 mph. Winds will slowly calm overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Winds Thursday are expected to be around 5-15 mph out of the west.

Looking Ahead:

Beautiful weather settles in the rest of the week with high temperatures in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Highs Saturday and Sunday will drop into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will stay low with dew points expected in the lower 50s and upper 40s through the weekend. The 80s will return early next week.

Nick