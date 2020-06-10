River Flood Warning from WED 2:44 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Turkey River at Spillville.

* until Thursday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 2:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.9 feet by this

morning. The river will fall below flood stage this evening.

&&