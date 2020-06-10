Rochester gyms and restaurants open up for Phase Three

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Phase Three of reopening Minnesota means some of your favorite forms of indoor entertainment are now open at limited capacity.

For gyms, it's a long awaited day.

"We're just trying to figure out the demand right now. This is all new," said Brent Frueh, general manager of Rochester Athletic Club.

Not just gyms have to rethink, but restaurants without patios have to come up with creative ways to stay in business.

"Focus mostly on to-gos and take-and-bake pizzas. They've done pretty well," said Ryan Fulton, owner of Mr. Pizza South. "We've done a lot of curbside. People paying over the phone and then running pizza out to their cars contact free. Whatever we have to do to make the customers feel comfortable and make sure everybody stays safe."

Support from local customers came to help Mr. Pizza South.

"It's been amazing to see, very humbling and appreciated," said Fulton.

Although some are wary of going back to normal, others are excited to see familiar faces once again.

"Becky's my neighbor and she's a very good neighbor," said Fred Schmidt, a customer at Mr. Pizza. "I've been coming here for a very long time. Best pizza anywhere."

Over at the Rochester Athletic Club, sanitizing stations, socially distanced machines and door handle coverings welcomed members.

"We've been planning for 85 days for today," Frueh said. "We're excited."

Even though you must make reservations to come to the RAC, different parts of the gym can be rented out in 90 minute increments. So far, it's been a success with members.

"Very excited. It's been a long time coming. It's not the same working out at home as it is here," said Michael Ellingson, a high school athlete.

"I have three kids at home distance learning for the last several months. Summer started and everything is closed," said member Desiree Ahrens. "I'm really here because they're able to go into the neighborhood right now."

Despite the changes, many are excited for these business to re open their doors.

"For the most part I've been wearing my mask except when I started running really fast and I couldn't breathe," said Ahrens. "Now that you're close to me, I put it back on."

"Very looking forward to coming back again and again," Ellingson said. "It's been very good."

The Rochester Athletic Club was not expecting to be allowed to reopen the outdoor pool. It is being refilled this week and is expected to be open for reservations, starting Monday.