RPD chief talks policy changes, use of force

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police departments across the country are under scrutiny after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May.

"It shocked the consciousness of our profession. On a personal level, I was angered. I was outraged," said Rochester Police Department Chief Jim Franklin reacting to seeing the viral video of Floyd's death.

In Rochester, the police department and community leaders are taking a look at police use of force and accountability.

"I don't know of any agency and we certainly, do not teach to put a knee on the neck that is not a tactic," Franklin said.

Franklin addressed his department's use of force policy, including what's already in place.

"Rochester Police Department, it is our policy and our procedure that we actively review every use of force incident internally here. And we review it from the lens of 'was it appropriate?' 'was it objectively reasonable?' 'was it necessary?, And so we proactively do that as a measure of accountability." said Franklin.

He said he's recently implemented changes on what officers can not do.

"Just yesterday, I changed our policy and I said that we are going to prohibit the use of neck restraints, and carotid controls, unless its a deadly force encounter," Franklin said.

Rochester resident Albert Dashow died after a traffic stop arrest in 2019.

"The Albert Dashow incident is a tragic incident," said Franklin. "He was taken into custody and did in fact die in our custody. The officers responded immediately once they observed that he had passed out there. They immediately un-handcuffed him, started CPR, providing life-saving efforts, called an ambulance."

And moving forward, Franklin said he's taking steps to ensure public trust in RPD.

"Law enforcement right now needs to take a hard refection and a look in the mirror, of coming up with real solutions, on how we can better protect and serve the community," he said.

Franklin said when he became chief, 16% of department employees were people of color or women. That number now stands at 20%.

He'll be participating an online town hall meeting Thursday, with Mayor Kim Norton and other community leaders hosted by the local chapter of the NAACP.