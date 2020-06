LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Lake City teen has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck on Highway 61.

Minnesota State Patrol said that around 11 Tuesday night, 18-year-old Jack Bremer stopped his Honda Accord on the shoulder of the highway and got out of his car.

Bremer was then struck by a southbound Ford Focus, driven by 41-year-old Lia Safe of Mazeppa.

The teen was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.