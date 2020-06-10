Third person charged for setting St. Paul heath and nutrition store on fire

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A third person is now facing charges for an arson at a health and nutrition store in St. Paul on May 28.

19-year-old McKenzy Ann Degidio Dunn of Rosemount appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Paul Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to a news release from United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald Wednesday afternoon, Dunn was identified by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators on surveillance video.

19-year-old Samuel Elliott Frey of Brooklyn Park and 19-year-old Bailey Marie Baldus of Ramsey were previously charged in the case.

According to the ATF, Frey can be seen in the video pouring flammable hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lighting it on fire. Dunn is seen on the video standing near the shelving unit holding a bottle of flammable hand sanitizer.