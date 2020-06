On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss police accountability and the state's economic recovery at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at the news conference.

You can watch the 3 p.m. news conference live on KTTC and on our website.