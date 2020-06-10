Windy and damp today, but mild sunshine is right around the corner

A Blustery and cool Wednesday

While the heavy rain producing remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal is out of the weather picture, we're still dealing with gray, wet weather today as a separate storm system moves through the region from the southwest. Expect occasional light rain showers and drizzle throughout the day, especially in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds, meanwhile, will be on the gusty side for much of the day as cooler air blows in from the northwest. Temperatures, as a result, will be in the 60s throughout the day, feeling perhaps a little cooler than that thanks to those winds. Fortunately, rainfall totals will be less than half an inch area-wide, a far cry from the excessive rains we experienced Tuesday.

Radar estimates from Tuesday

Breezy and warm Thursday

Warm sunshine and seasonable temperatures will make for a pleasant Thursday as high pressure approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with west winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.

Cool weekend sunshine

A cold front will swing through the Upper Mississippi Valley late Thursday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of crisp, cool, dry air to the area to round out the workweek.We'll have mostly sunny skies for Friday with a cool north breeze and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s. Saturday looks slightly cooler than that as we wake up the to lower 50s in the morning and only make it to the lower 70s for afternoon high temperatures. Sunday will feature sunshine and afternoon readings in the mid 70s.

Warmer, few rain chances next week

Warmer air will build back into the region early next week with plenty of sunshine in store for our area. There will be small chances for showers and thunderstorms early in the week as a storm system grazes the area to the northwest. Otherwise, look for sunshine and a slow warming trend that will carry us from the upper 70s to the mid 80s over the course of the workweek.