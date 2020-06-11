Beautiful weather ahead

Spring-like conditions are on the way for Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the west and northwest keeping dew points in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Humidity will stay low through the weekend.

Warmer weather returns early next week. Highs will jump into the lower 80s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. The temperatures will bump into the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Some areas could even see the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday afternoon and evening during peak heating hours. I only have a 20% chance next Tuesday meaning rain chances will be very isolated.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

Nick