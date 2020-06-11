Breezy and warmer today; plenty of weekend sunshine ahead

Breezy and warmer today

Warmer, drier air is flowing into the region today as high pressure drifts into the area from the west. We'll enjoy abundant sunshine with low humidity levels throughout the day with a quick rise in temperatures that will lead to seasonably warm upper 70s in the afternoon. A cold front pushing toward the area will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which may graze our area between 2 PM and 5 PM. The best chances will be from Rochester to the northeast for part of the afternoon. West winds, meanwhile, will be rather gusty today, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour in the late morning and afternoon.

The Hi Resolution FutureTrack model is showing isolated showers and thunderstorms near Rochester and to the northeast during the afternoon.

Mild Friday sunshine

Cooler air will make its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley for Friday behind the cold front that will sweep through the region tonight. As temperatures start the day in the mid-50s, we'll have enough sunshine during the day to help temperatures reach the mid-70s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night, mainly after midnight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Pleasant weekend sunshine

Quiet, tranquil, dry weather will be the rule for the weekend with mild temperatures in store. We'll have occasional sun and clouds for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a moderate southeast breeze. Sunday looks a little sunnier but still dry and comfortable with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Warmer next week

Warmer air will work its way in to start the upcoming work week with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Monday morning with increasing sunshine expected throughout the day and high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be another chance for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday with a break from rain chances until early next Friday. Warm, humid weather will build in through the course of the week with high temperatures in the mid-80s through the heart of the week.