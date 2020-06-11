Chatfield community responds to firing of popular coach

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) - Chatfield wrestling has been a successful 1A program for many years.

"They dominate and they go a great job," said Chatfield resident Amanda Curry.

One of the men behind that, Travis Bartels, is now being told the program is looking is going in a new direction without him as head coach.

The town was shocked.

"We don't know exactly why," Curry said. "They did not give us an exact reason why they did not renew his contract so we're upset."

The school board did give a short explanation.

"He did not meet the expectations and criteria," said Curry about what she was told.

Last month, Bartels did sign a professional improvement plan to improve the language, professionalism and standard of conduct of his program.

He says he is confused by this plan as he is by the school board's recent decision.

"They won't give him a meeting to tell him in person why," said Curry. "He's willing to whatever he can to change and make things better."

In response, a petition with more than 800 signatures in the town of around 2,000 have called for Bartels reinstatement.

"Let them how many people support him and back him," Curry said. "I don't think they quite understood how many people have his back."

A Facebook page with hundreds of members is also up where people are sharing stories about how the coach has impacted their lives.

"As going to be seniors, we've always looked up to him," said wrestler AJ Karver. "Not just as a wresling coach, he's always there for us."

"His first year as head wrestling coach was my 7th grade year," said Tate Karver. "I was hoping we could finish with him as seniors. We didn't want a new coach coming in."

The wrestlers say he is a great role model and motivator and they want him back.

"You win one tournament and he wants you to win the next one," said Tate. "It's not just you won that one, good job, you met your goal for the season. He keeps building off of what you have done."

"We want our coach back," echoed AJ. "We don't want to have a season without him, our last season. We just want him back."

Chatfield wrestling program was represented by three athletes at the most recent state tournament.

The school board members and Chatfield administrators declined to comment at this time.