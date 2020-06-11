Iowa lawmakers unanimously OK bill limiting police actions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KWWL) -- The Iowa Legislature has swiftly passed a bill that responds to the demands of protesters marching against racial injustice, including restrictions on officers using choke holds and making it more difficult for problem officers to move to other departments.

The bill surfaced Thursday and was debated simultaneously in the House and Senate before passing both chambers unanimously.

The House voted 98-0 while the Senate voted 49-0.

The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds desk for signature.3

The legislation can be read in its entirety here.